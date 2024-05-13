Northern Lights from Rock-a-Nore by Manda HaylesNorthern Lights from Rock-a-Nore by Manda Hayles
Northern Lights from Rock-a-Nore by Manda Hayles

In 16 pictures: Northern Lights create a amazing show over Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th May 2024, 12:31 BST
Local people managed to get some great photos as the Northern Lights created a dazzling display lighting up the skies above Hastings and the surrounding area on Friday night.

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm, described by experts as one of the strongest for years.

Both the Northern and Southern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. They usually occur around the North Pole when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

Northen Lights from Fairlight by Hattie Croydon

1. Northern Lights

Northen Lights from Fairlight by Hattie Croydon Photo: Hattie Croydon

Northen Lights over Rye by Jason Lyward

2. Northern Lights

Northen Lights over Rye by Jason Lyward Photo: Jason Lyward

Northern Lights over Hastings by Freda Temple

3. Northern Lights

Northern Lights over Hastings by Freda Temple Photo: Freda Tample

Northern Lights over Fairlight by Hattie Croydon

4. Northern Lights

Northern Lights over Fairlight by Hattie Croydon Photo: Hattie Croydon

