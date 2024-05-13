In 16 pictures: Northern Lights create a amazing show over Hastings

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm, described by experts as one of the strongest for years.

Both the Northern and Southern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. They usually occur around the North Pole when the solar wind carrying the particles interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

1 . Northern Lights Northen Lights from Fairlight by Hattie Croydon Photo: Hattie Croydon

2 . Northern Lights Northen Lights over Rye by Jason Lyward Photo: Jason Lyward

3 . Northern Lights Northern Lights over Hastings by Freda Temple Photo: Freda Tample