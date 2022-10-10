In 17 pictures: Jill Windmill in Clayton finally gets all four sweeps back after 15 months
Jill Windmill in Clayton finally got all four of her sweeps back on Saturday, October 8, after 15 months.
By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:26 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:36 pm
Simon Potter, trustee and founder of the Jack and Jill Windmill Society, said that the work started in July 2021, just after Jill’s 200th anniversary celebrations.
He said the team of volunteers had intended to get the maintenance work finished sooner but their plans were repeatedly scuppered by bad weather.
