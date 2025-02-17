The group from Bexhill Heritage has been undertaking the work for more than a year and aims to open the shelter in all its restored glory in April this year.

Steve Johnson, chairman of Bexhill Heritage, said: “We've been here since November 2023 and we're fully restoring this Grade II listed seafront shelter.

“It was built in 1921 and Rother District Council started the project by removing the old paint. We then came in and had to dry the whole thing out because it got very, very wet. We had the difficult job of getting the wooden surface ready for painting, and that took several months.

“The bench restoration involved help from the Men's Shed. They stripped the paint off the teak slats and repainted them for us, and that was a great contribution the Men's Shed made.

“We've had the bench arms, the metal bits, sandblasted down to bare metal. We've put five coats of paint on those and hopefully they'll stand up against the salt air and the water. The woodwork has also had five or sometimes six coats of paint.

“We're now applying the third coat of gloss to the columns and we think that will help them to last another 100 years. We certainly hope so.”

Volunteers have also been working on the 320 windows in the shelter, with the help of Icklesham Joinery.

Steve added: “We've got to finish the benches, we're finishing some of the gloss coats and we've got some concrete repairs needed on the floor. The next thing that will happen after that is the boarding will be removed and replaced with fencing, because we have parts of the underside of the roof to do, where the boarding has been covering that part of the roof.

“We'll be ready for opening on April 19 and I hope people will come and have a look.”

There will be a heritage gallery at the shelter.

Alex Markwick, historian, said: “We've got a series of superimposed images with the support of Bexhill Museum, and they're going to be going along as an art gallery at the bottom windows. The idea is to show Bexhill as it was, compared to as it is today.”

1 . Bexhill Heritage volunteers are restoring the historic Shelter 4, East Parade, Bexhill, ahead of the official opening on April 19 2025. Bexhill Heritage volunteers are restoring the historic Shelter 4, East Parade, Bexhill, ahead of the official opening on April 19 2025. Photo: J

