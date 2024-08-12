In 18 pictures: Your guide to beaches in Hastings and Rother

Pelham Beach at Hastings, close to the town centre, is a specially designed family beach. The beach is zoned into eight parts. Each zone has a named character landmark so children can find their way to back to their family if they lose their bearings. Pelham Beach is also close to the facilities in the town centre and the Old Town and a car park is only minutes away.

Pelham beach is close to mini-golf courses and has a beach volleyball court.

To the west Hastings Pier has many attractions if you fancy a break from the beach. The beaches at St Leonards and Marina have sand at low tides and lots of rock-pools for children to explore.

Goat Ledge is a popular beach-side eatery near Warrior Square with seating on the beach where people can enjoy coffee, cocktails and freshly cooked food such as local fish rolls.

There are many other bars and food outlets on the lower promenade at St Leonards.

Beaches can be quieter with less people the further west you head toward Bulverhythe.

To the east, close to the working fishing beach in Hastings Old Town, is Rock-a-Nore beach, self-contained in a natural bay with the backdrop of the Hastings County Park cliffs. It is a stony beach but can be quieter and is popular with local residents and families. It is also close to attractions such as The Blue Reef Aquarium (pay to enter), the Fishermen’s Museum and Shipwreck Museum (both free to enter).

Bexhill beach is a long and gently sloping, shingle beach which has a long promenade with many Victorian features. It provides a great location for days out and leisurely walks.

At the De La Warr Pavilion, people can enjoy coffee and drinks on the terrace with sea views.

Glyne Gap, to the east, is a quiet stretch of beach, popular with dog walkers, that has a popular beach-side cafe and a leisure centre nearby.

If you are looking for a beach with a bit more solitude, away from the crowds, then Pett Level may suit you. It’s a stony beach with the backdrop of the Fairlight cliffs and a very popular spot for dog walkers.

Camber Sands, along the coast from Rye, is by far the busiest beach on our local coastline. It’s long stretches of sand can attract thousands of visitors on sunny days during the summer.

There are three car parks (pay on arrival) operated by Rother District Council at Camber:

It has good facilities, with shops, pubs and restaurants close by. If you plan to use an inflatable, be aware of off-shore winds which can blow them off shore if not tethered.

Camber is home to the only sand dune system in East Sussex, which provides a valuable natural habitat to many animals and plants.

There is a ‘Water Sports Zone’ suitable for kite surfing and other water sports activities located at Broomhill car park, Camber Sands.

To make the beach a safer environment for the family, the beach is zoned to separate activities. Broomhill car park provides free parking and from there you can walk directly on to the area of the beach designated for kite and water sports.

Bexhill and Camber Sands beaches operate a wristband system to assist in reuniting lost children. Please visit the coastal office or speak to beach patrol if you are visiting with children.

