The event, which saw many visitors and residents take part in, was held on Western Road from noon to 3pm.

It featured performances from the Royal British Legion Band, the Albatross Ukulele Band and songs from The Vintage Rose, a display of wartime objects from Bexhill Museum, 1940s props and a special appearance from Rosie, the little grey pony.

Sunday’s event was the culmination of a series of events held in Bexhill to mark 80 years since VE Day.

At 9.30pm on Saturday (May 10) people were invited to join in the lighting of the Trafalgar Beacon on Galley Hill.

Earlier on Saturday Bexhill Heritage hosted the VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert, which featured the Royal British Legion Band, on the Coronation Bandstand on the seafront. The event ran from 12.45pm to 4.15pm.

