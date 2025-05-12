In 20 pictures: Bexhill's 1940s-themed street party to mark VE Day

By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th May 2025, 14:51 BST
A 1940s-themed street party was held in Bexhill town centre on Sunday (May 11) as part of the town’s VE day 80th anniversary celebrations.

The event, which saw many visitors and residents take part in, was held on Western Road from noon to 3pm.

It featured performances from the Royal British Legion Band, the Albatross Ukulele Band and songs from The Vintage Rose, a display of wartime objects from Bexhill Museum, 1940s props and a special appearance from Rosie, the little grey pony.

Sunday’s event was the culmination of a series of events held in Bexhill to mark 80 years since VE Day.

At 9.30pm on Saturday (May 10) people were invited to join in the lighting of the Trafalgar Beacon on Galley Hill.

Earlier on Saturday Bexhill Heritage hosted the VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert, which featured the Royal British Legion Band, on the Coronation Bandstand on the seafront. The event ran from 12.45pm to 4.15pm.

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty

1. Bexhill VE Day street party 5.jpg

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty Photo: Derek Canty

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty

2. Bexhill VE Day street party 14.jpg

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty Photo: Derek Canty

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty

3. Bexhill VE Day street party 13.jpg

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty Photo: Derek Canty

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty

4. Bexhill VE Day street party 15.jpg

Bexhill VE-Day street party on May 11, 2025. Picture by Derek Canty Photo: Derek Canty

