The one-hour event was held at the White Rock Theatre.

The commemoration was organised by Hastings Jewish Community, with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

Holocaust Memorial Day, held on January 27, remembers the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

This year marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

At Monday’s service, John Wood shared the profound experience of his father, who was a Jewish liberator of Bergen Belsen.

The service also included musical and written contributions from Hastings Academy students, alongside other readings and contributions.

