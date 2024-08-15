The display went ahead after some other displays were cancelled due to weather conditions and technical problems.

In posts on X (formerly Twitter) on day one, the airshow organisers wrote: “Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers will not display today due to technical issues.

“The BBMF Lancaster will not display today due to the weather conditions.

"The Swedish Air Force Historic Flight Draken will not display today due to unsuitable weather conditions at the airport. We look forward to welcoming their debut display tomorrow.”

Eastbourne Airbourne celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Dazzling displays will take to the skies over the next few days, as the highly-anticipated event is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Airbourne takes place from today until Sunday, August 18.

The seafront offers front-row views to the displays and requires no reservations.

Many people opt for the Western Lawns and Wish Tower for views across the seafront and access to traders and exhibitions. However, these are some of the busiest areas.

A spot near Holywell or east of the Bandstand allows spectators to enjoy with smaller crowds.

For those who want to reserve a seat, they can choose between seating by the Bandstand, which costs between £25 and £30 for adults. They can also reserve seating on the Promenade for between £30 and £40 for adults.

For a spot a bit further back from the action, but with views across Eastbourne, spectators should head to the Park n' View car park at Beachy Head (near the pub).

The airshow organisers are reminding visitors that drones, balloons and all other unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited at and around the Airbourne event site.

Parents and guardians can collect children's wristbands from the information stand on the Western Lawn free of charge with space for emergency contact details to be added.

Flying displays confirmed so far:

✈️ RAF Typhoon (Friday to Sunday)

✈️ RAF Grob Tutor Display (Friday to Sunday)

✈️ Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: Swedish Air Force Historic Flight: Draken (Thursday to Friday)

✈️ Bronco Demo Team (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: D-Day Memorial Display featuring Blenheim, Spitfire and Mustang (Saturday to Sunday)

✈️ Jet Provost T5 (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: The Starlings Aerobatic Team (Saturday to Sunday)

✈️ Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire (Thursday to Sunday)

1 . RED ARROWS EASTBOURNE AIRSHOW 2024 Red Arrows Eastbourne Airshow 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . RED ARROWS EASTBOURNE AIRSHOW 2024 Red Arrows Eastbourne Airshow 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . RED ARROWS EASTBOURNE AIRSHOW 2024 Red Arrows Eastbourne Airshow 2024 Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL