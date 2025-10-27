In 21 pictures: Children enjoy magical time at Hastings Storytelling Festival

The free family celebration took place at The Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town

The Children’s Day event included performances, puppetry, storytelling, music, workshops, and a ‘Toybox’-themed parade led by carnival costumier Donna Fox. Children were invited to dress up as their favourite toy or bring one along as the parade travelled down George Street before returning to The Stade.

Performers included Ben Watson, Long Nose Puppets, Storyteller Alliouagana Pearl, Barefoot Opera, Out of the Bag Theatre, Circo Rum Ba Ba, Xena Flame, Dolly Delicious, and The Flying Buttresses.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival was a sell-out appearance from Axel Scheffler, illustrator of The Gruffalo and the festival’s newest Patron.

