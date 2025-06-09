In 21 pictures: Fantastic turn-out as Hastings hosts World Crazy Golf Championship

The annual event was hosted by Hastings Adventure Golf, on the seafront and ran from Friday to Sunday. It attracted a large crowd of spectators as well as players.

The final took place on Sunday in sunny but windy conditions and saw Marc Chapman (England) retain the title he won last year in a closely contested event. The runner up was Murray Thompson (England), while third place went to Steve Kukielka (Wales).

On the Saturday, the Ladies champion was Rachel King, while Leah Cassidy won the the junior competition.

Hastings has been hosting the event for 22 years now and this year saw entrants as far afield as New Zealand, America and Hungary flying in to take part against home grown talent.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. World Crazy Golf Championships in Hastings 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts