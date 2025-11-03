In 21 pictures: Hastings Voodoo Festival

People dressed up and carried a coffin through the streets of Hastings Old Town to celebrate in a torch-lit procession on Friday October 31 for the annual Voodoo Fest.

The event got underway at the Lord Nelson pub in the Bourne at 7pm with live music. The procession of colourful costumed characters set off from the Nelson and made its way along George Street led by the Second Line marching band creating a New Orleans funeral vibe.

It finished at the Albion pub on the sea front where people enjoyed live music from Hackney based gothic barge-punk bank Rotten Boroughs.

The lively event has been going for many years now and is put together by the same people who organise the Fat Tuesday Festival in February.

Pictures by Sara-Louise Bowrey.

1 . Hastings Voodoo Fest by Sara-Louise Bowrey Hastings Voodoo Fest by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Voodoo Fest by Sara-Louise Bowrey Hastings Voodoo Fest by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Voodoo Fest by Sara-Louise Bowrey Hastings Voodoo Fest by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: supplied