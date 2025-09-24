In 21 pictures: Historic steam ship visits Eastbourne and local coastline

The twin funnelled PS Waverley carried passengers of a trip along the coast, past Bexhill, Hastings, and Fairlight.

Built in 1946, Built in 1946, the oil-fired steamship replaced an earlier PS Waverley that was lost during the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940.

She sailed from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long until 1973. Bought by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS) in 1974, she has been restored to her 1947 appearance and now operates passenger excursions around the British coast.

Since 2003, Waverley has been listed in the National Historic Fleet by National Historic Ships UK as "a vessel of pre-eminent national importance".

Waverley is powered by a three-crank diagonal triple-expansion marine steam engine built by Rankin & Blackmore, Engineers, Eagle Foundry, Greenock, Scotland. It is rated at 2,100 IHP and achieved a trial speed of 18.37 knots (34.02 km/h; 21.14 mph) at 57.8 rpm.

UK tours are now run by Waverley Excursions Ltd.

Pictures by Brian Bailey.

1 . The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

2 . The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

3 . The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

4 . The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. The Waverley at Eastbourne Pier on September 23 2025. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey