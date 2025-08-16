In 21 pictures: Planes take to the skies for Eastbourne Airbourne show

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
People looked to the skies as Eastbourne Airbourne show drew huge crowds over the weekend

There was a wide variety of aircraft in action including stunt planes, the Battle of Britain fly-past, helicopters and the famous Red Arrows.

The famous international air-show has put Eastbourne on the aviation map and attracts people from all over the South East.

Brian Bailey was there to capture these pictures.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

1. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

2. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

3. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

4. Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey.

Airbourne 2025 - Eastbourne International Air Show. Photo by Brian Bailey. Photo: Brian Bailey

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Red ArrowsSouth East
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice