In 22 pictures: Children take part in Walking The Fish event at Hastings

The event celebrating Hastings fishing heritage and creative community spirit was created by local arts collective Radiator Arts back in 2002.

This year the Radiator Arts was delighted to have been awarded funding to revive and renew the event. Thanks to generous funding and collaboration from a host of local organisations, participants of all ages were busy making fishy themed creations for the procession on Saturday 6 July.

The event saw a colourful parade starting at the Stade open space, processing along the path by the mini golf and turning around at the public toilets to head back to the Stade open space.

Local schools and groups involved in the festival include: Ark, Castledown, The Baird, Sacred Heart Primary schools; Hastings Fishermen Protection Society; Mr Hastings & St Leonards; RNLI; In2play; Hastings Community of Sanctuary and Hastings Contemporary.

Lead artist Tash Cossey says, “I am beyond thrilled that we can bring back Walking The Fish, It has been so missed by the local community and we love bringing everyone together though creativity”.

The themes of the project are: Hastings Fishing Heritage; Belonging; Protecting Our Oceans; Global and Local Fish Species. Over 160 nursery and schoolchildren took part in the project and learned about these themes during school workshops led by the artists.

The organisers partnered with Hastings RNLI who are marking their 200th anniversary. They hosted Stade workshop where people could take part in making a special 200-year banner.

There was music from the Joe Fleming Band, storytelling from Storie Storie, a unique performance of a collective poem created by participants and poet Grace Pilkington, free face-painting by happy face entertainment, circus skills, Radiator Arts ‘Lighthouse’ and local drumming group Sambalanco.

Funding and support came from Making It Happen, The Foreshore Trust and The Chalk Cliff Trust. This, together with matched funding by local schools and academies, as well as a commission from Mr Hastings & St Leonards, made the event possible.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

