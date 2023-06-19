In 23 pictures: Rye Classic Car Show provides Father's Day treat

Classic cars created a fine show at Rye Rugby Club on Sunday when Senlac Rotary Club held its 28th Classic Car Show and Craft Fair

The popular event, which coincided with Father’s Day, returned after a three-year break at its new venue of Rye Rugby Club.

Show organiser David Miles, from Senlac Rotary, said: “The day started well with the sun shining through the hazy cloud but by early afternoon it started to change and by 3pm the rains came and put a stop to proceedings. But not all was lost because we had a very good section of approx. 140 classic cars from the 1920’s through to the 1980’s and we had a constant flow of cars and pedestrians.

“Forty craft, auto jumble and charity stalls were present while the younger generation played on the fairground rides.

“This year the classic car owners liked the format of parking, changing from classes to parking as they arrived, this gave members of the public a lot more interest with variety as they walked down the lines. Comments from the Craft stalls and the public about the show were very favourable with the organisation and new layout of the show ground, a lot of interest was shown in returning next year. Unfortunately the storm on Saturday night and the prediction of storms during the day played a big part in the number of Classic Cars arriving but the variety held everyone’s interest and luckily this did not dampen the interest and enjoyment of the event.

“The main local good causes to benefit through the Rotary Club of Senlac Trust Fund from the money raised are the Rye and Winchelsea District Memorial Hospital, Demelza and The Yellowmen of Kadonkadong (Senlac Rotary’s own charity for work in Kenya); other good causes will also benefit throughout the coming year.

“The club would like to express their grateful thanks to our main sponsors Fitzgraham Solicitors, St Leonards on Sea and The Mermaid Inn, Rye, to all the programme advertisers and to Rye Rugby Club for hosting the event, not forgetting the classic Car owners as without them we would not have a show. Finally we thank all the Rotary Volunteers, relations, friends and the 1066 Marshall’s who looked after controlling and parking the public cars.

“Next Year’s Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre will be held again on Father’s Day being Sunday, 16th June 2024. To book your classic car in early please email [email protected] If you would like to know more about Rotary please contact the Senlac email [email protected] or see the web-site www.senlacrotary.org.”

Pictures by Frank Copper.

