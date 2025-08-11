The event returned for its 8th year at the weekend.

The annual hill climb is the only cycling event of its kind in the world specifically for penny farthings.

Riders set out on the route to tackle the climb to Beachy Head.

The event is held on an open road time trial course of 4.69km with an elevation gain of 150m, with riders setting out at one-minute intervals.

Crowds of people lined the road to watch the riders take part.

Starting just outside The Grand Hotel by the Western Lawns, the quickest riders take just over 12 minutes to reach the finish line at Beachy Head car park.

The first rider sets off at 10am and competitors are ranked so that the fastest rider sets off first with the final rider arriving at the top at around 11am.

A prize-giving ceremony took place after the event where the winner received the 'Block of Wood' trophy containing the names of past winners.

This year’s winner was Alexandre Voisine.

