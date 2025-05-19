In 24 pictures Hidden Sussex smugglers cottage with secret cave is on market

The cottage has many original features and has an open plan lounge/dining area with a fireplace, a kitchen/breakfast room, a ground floor bathroom, useful utility space, and two double bedrooms. In addition there is a sun-trap roof terrace with sea views towards Hastings Castle and the English Channel.

The cottage is within walking distance of Hastings town centre and the historic Old Town with with its abundance of cafes, boutiques and restaurants. Access to the West Hill is a short walk away, where the funicular can be used to gain access to George Street in the Old Town. The property, which is part of Castle Cliff Cottages, off Castle Road, is on the market chain-free with Just Property, with an asking price of £345,000.