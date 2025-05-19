Cottage exteriorplaceholder image
Cottage exterior

In 24 pictures Hidden Sussex smugglers cottage with secret cave is on market

By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th May 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 15:26 BST
This two bedroomed smugglers cottage dates back to the 1780's and is tucked away under the cliffs below Hastings Castle.

The cottage has many original features and has an open plan lounge/dining area with a fireplace, a kitchen/breakfast room, a ground floor bathroom, useful utility space, and two double bedrooms. In addition there is a sun-trap roof terrace with sea views towards Hastings Castle and the English Channel.

Further benefits include, extensive storage with the unusual feature of a ground floor cave that can be used as a natural wine cellar.

The cottage is within walking distance of Hastings town centre and the historic Old Town with with its abundance of cafes, boutiques and restaurants. Access to the West Hill is a short walk away, where the funicular can be used to gain access to George Street in the Old Town. The property, which is part of Castle Cliff Cottages, off Castle Road, is on the market chain-free with Just Property, with an asking price of £345,000.

Open plan living area

Smugglers cottage

Open plan living area

Dining area

Smugglers cottage

Dining area

Sun trap terraced garden

Smugglers cottage

Sun trap terraced garden

Lounge area

Smugglers cottage

Lounge area

