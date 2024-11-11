Battle Remembrance procession on November 10 2024.Battle Remembrance procession on November 10 2024.
Battle Remembrance procession on November 10 2024.

In 25 pictures: Battle Remembrance Sunday ceremony

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:48 BST
Battle remembered the fallen on Sunday when the town held a remembrance service and parade.

Members of local youth groups, including Clubs, Scouts and Air Cadets, joined with veterans in a procession down the High Street to St Mary’s Church where the service took place.

Wreaths and memorials were then laid at the war memorial in the churchyard. Among those laying wreaths were representatives from Battle Town Council and the emergency services.

