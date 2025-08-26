In 25 pictures: Bexhill Classic and Custom Car Show

This year’s Classic and Custom Car Show enjoyed perfect sunny weather and drew huge crowds to admire the wide variety of vehicles on display.

The event was celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and organisers are hoping that they can exceed the sum of £200,000 collected and given to charity since it started in 2005.

As well as the many vehicles on show, those attending were also able to enjoy over 60 trade stalls and entertainment, with music provided by Bexhill Radio and a live act, as well as a dog show and raffle.

Pictures by Jeff Penfold.

1 . Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

2 . Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

3 . Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

4 . Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Bexhill 100 Classic and Custom Car Show 2025. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography. Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography