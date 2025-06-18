In 25 pictures: Stunning house for sale in hidden Hastings Old Town twitten

Externally, the property boasts a beautifully landscaped front garden, and a private side garden with a patio area and a versatile garden shed-ideal for storage or as a practical workspace. Inside, the home opens into a generous entrance hall with a grand Georgian staircase at its heart. Two spacious double bedrooms with built-in storage are accessed directly from the hallway. A split-level landing leads to a third bedroom—currently used as a dressing room—and a well-appointed family bathroom. The first floor is home to a bright and expansive lounge, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, offering spectacular sea views across the Old Town towards the West Hill. A fourth bedroom is also found on this level. On the second floor, two further bedrooms enjoy elevated views, with additional landing storage. The upper levels are bathed in natural light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere throughout. The lower ground floor includes a shower room with WC, followed by a spacious kitchen and breakfast room, which leads into a utility space/pantry—ideal for day-to-day family life or entertaining. The property is being offered for £750,000. Viewing is strictly by appointment with the vendors chosen sole agents, Just Property.