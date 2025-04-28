In 28 pictures: Classic cars shine in the sun in Hastings Old Town

The cars had made the trip to Hastings as part of an organised event by The Triumph TR Register Car Club. People enjoyed admiring the cars and chatting to the owners throughout the day and the Hastings Mayor awarded certificates to the most impressive cars on display.

The event, was organised by the South Downs group of the Club and raised funds for the Childline charity.

The TR Register was founded in 1970 and has been growing steadily ever since to become one of the most successful one-make car clubs in existence.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . TR Register Drive It Day at The Stade, Hastings, on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . TR Register Drive It Day at The Stade, Hastings, on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . TR Register Drive It Day at The Stade, Hastings, on April 27 2025. Photo Roberts Photographic Photo: Alan Roberts