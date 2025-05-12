West Hill Villaplaceholder image
In 29 pictures: Landmark Sussex property with stunning sea views up for sale

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th May 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Grade 2 listed West Hill Villa has gone on the market with a price tag of £1.4 million.

One of the most iconic buildings in Hastings, this detached and secluded, four bedroomed property was built into the sandstone bedrock of the West Hill in the mid 19th century and occupies one of the most commanding and elevated positions, enjoying extensive far-reaching views over the Old Town itself, the East Hill, fishing harbour and across the English Channel.

The property, at Cobourg Place, also has a unique bathroom feature situated in vaulted caves below the house.

There is versatile accommodation arranged over five floors, with each level providing individual character with both period and contemporary features and with all the principal rooms enjoying inspirational views across the town and the sea.

In the lower part of the house the open plan sitting room/kitchen and dining area is situated where the old Hastings Pottery used to be and opens up into a sandstone archway and into vaulted caves, .

The internal spiral staircase, leads to a gallery landing and separate WC with the continuing views over the Old Town.

The lounge which benefits from a wood burner and large sash windows. Another spectacular feature is the 90ft glass house vinery, which houses a variety of exotic plants, grapevines, and banana trees, as well as a fish pool. The gardens extend across the width of the rear elevation with terrace, formal lawned areas and an established terraced vegetable garden, with a raised seating area looking out to sea. In addition there is a garage accessed from Exmouth Place.

It is on the market for £1,400,000. Viewing strictly by prior appointment with the sole agents, Just Property.

The view from the property

The view from the property Photo: supplied

The Vinery

The Vinery Photo: supplied

Amazing bathroom in vaulted caves

Amazing bathroom in vaulted caves Photo: supplied

View from the rear of the property

View from the rear of the property Photo: supplied

