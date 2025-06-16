In 29 pictures: Sidley Festival brings Big Top to town

Spectators joined performers in a procession to the recreation ground to enjoy a full day of performances and entertainment.

Taking centre-stage was a circus Big Top, with Circus PaZaz, compered by local well-known actor Ben Watson.

Live music from local artists and bands included Erin Colley, Ukrainian Choir Culbaba Theatre, Yasmien Huband and The Vanderbilts and a hula hooping performance from Xena Flame

There was also a stage takeover by Creative Sidley Young Creatives alongside the De La Warr Pavilion and a performance from the talented Tornado Twirlstars.

Raven Drummers added to the colour and atmosphere and Sid, the Sidley mascot, put in an appearance.

Heart of Sidley worked with well-known local events company 18 Hours to produce Sidley Festival, marking the 10th and final year of Big Local in Sidley.

Kate Watts, from 18 Hours, said: "This event is such a vibrant, fun-packed day showcasing local and national talent, bringing people together to celebrate what makes Sidley special.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

