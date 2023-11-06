BREAKING
In 31 pictures: Battle Bonfire celebrations

Wet and windy weather on Saturday was not enough to dampen Battle’s spectacular bonfire celebrations.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:18 GMT

A procession of flaming torches and impressive fireworks display lit up the town as a huge bonfire blazed on the Abbey Green.

The historic town lays claim to having the oldest bonfire society in the world, dating back to 1646.

Battel Bonfire Boyes Saxon warriors led the procession, which passed through the High Street to Lower Lake before moving back up the High Street, ending at the fire site opposite Battle Abbey.

This year’s effigy was aimed at London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and featured a cash eating green monster. Posters around the Abbey Green re-defined ULEZ as ‘Ultra Loud Explosions Zone’.

Bonfire societies taking part in the event included Hastings, Rye, Robertsbridge, Northiam, Ninfield and Staplecross.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

1. Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

2. Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

3. Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

4. Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton

Battle Bonfire 2023. Photo by Andrew Clifton Photo: Andrew Clifton

