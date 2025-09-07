In 32 pictures: Eastbourne Steampunk Festival

It saw people dressing up to take part in the event on Wish Tower Slopes. The festival is organised each year by Eastbourne Bonfire Society and features a full line iup of live music and other entertainment over the Saturday and Sunday.

Steampunk took off in the late 20th century as a literary subgenre of science fiction, with the term coined by author K.W. Jeter in 1987 as a play on "cyberpunk" to describe Victorian-era fantasies with steam-powered technology.

The genre is inspired by the 19th-century works of writers like Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, and has since evolved into a broader subculture and aesthetic movement that combines Victorian fashion with retro-futuristic, steam-powered technology.

Arguably the father of modern Steampunk is Michael Moorcock with his Warlord of the Air novel in 1971.

1 . Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6. Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6. Photo: Justin L

