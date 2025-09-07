In 32 pictures: Eastbourne Steampunk Festival

Chronometers, goggles, brocaded waistcoats and bodices blossomed on Eastbourne seafront over the weekend for the annual Steampunk Festival

It saw people dressing up to take part in the event on Wish Tower Slopes. The festival is organised each year by Eastbourne Bonfire Society and features a full line iup of live music and other entertainment over the Saturday and Sunday.

Steampunk took off in the late 20th century as a literary subgenre of science fiction, with the term coined by author K.W. Jeter in 1987 as a play on "cyberpunk" to describe Victorian-era fantasies with steam-powered technology.

The genre is inspired by the 19th-century works of writers like Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, and has since evolved into a broader subculture and aesthetic movement that combines Victorian fashion with retro-futuristic, steam-powered technology.

Arguably the father of modern Steampunk is Michael Moorcock with his Warlord of the Air novel in 1971.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

1. Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6. Photo: Justin L

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

2. Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6. Photo: Justin L

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

3. Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6. Photo: Justin L

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

4. Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2025. Pic taken on September 6. Photo: Justin L

