In 33 pictures: Bexhill Classic and Custom Car Show

August bank holiday Monday saw the return of the popular Bexhill 100 Motoring Club Classic and Custom Car Show.

A glittering area of around 500 vehicles created a great show on the Polegrove sports ground and the event attracted good crowds.

There were over 50 trade and food stands and Bexhill radio was entertaining throughout the day and there was live music from The Other Band. Bexhill Lions put on a a dog show and supplied cream teas.

Since the show started in 2005, the club has raised over £136,000 for local charities and good causes. It is the major event of the year for the Bexhill 100 Motoring Club.

1 . Bexhill 100 Car Show in Bexhill on August 28 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Bexhill 100 Car Show in Bexhill on August 28 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)

