In 34 pictures: Bexhill steps back to the 70's with amazing colourful event

The colourful event was the brainchild of events organiser Roger Crouch, who was behind the Bexhill Roaring 20s event and was founder of the original annual Hastings Pirate Day festivities.

Roger teamed up with Russell Nisbet to organise the event, called Bexhill 70s Explosion.

It was held on the seafront lawns and the De La Warr Pavilion but also saw a colourful procession through town which featured marching bands characters from Star Wars and The Wombles and a giant model of the shark from Jaws.

Highlights on the main stage included a Glam Rock show and disco and a celebration of Bob Marley’s concert in Bexhill in 1972. There was a mass performance of the Time Warp dance, while Stealer played 70’s rock from the likes of Free and Bad Company.

Young people from Hastings Stage Studio School also gave a performance during the day.

Other attractions included a market and vintage fun fair, the Bexhill Radio roadshow, a 70’s vehicle display, circus workshops and Punch and Judy.

Bexhill Museum added to the event by featuring a display of 70’s clothing over the weekend.

