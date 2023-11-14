In 35 pictures: Battle Remembrance parade
People came together at Battle on Sunday when the town held its remembrance day parade and service.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Members of local youth organisations joined veterans for the event which saw a parade down the High Street to St Mary’s Church where the service took place.
Those taking part included local Scouts and Cadets. The Mayor of Battle and town councillors laid poppy wreaths. Pupils from Battle Abbey School attended the service at St Mary’s.
