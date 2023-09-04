In 36 Pictures: Frock Up Friday fun in Hastings at the weekend

People from all over the world descended on Hastings at the weekend to take part in a unique and colourful event that has its origins in the town.

Frock Up Friday was originally conceived by local Susan Simms and Bevali Francis in 2020 as a way to ease the pain of Covid lockdown. It saw people dressing up in their most glamourous outfits to meet online.

It evolved from that to the colourful parade and weekend long celebration it is today. Now it has become a global phenomenon with over 15,000 members from across the world, from all genders and many walks of life, sharing their stories and supporting each other along the way.

Frockers travelled from all over the country and as far away as the USA and Australia to join in the fun at the weekend.

People gathered at the Albion pub on the seafront on Saturday, in glorious sunny weather to show off their amazing costumes, before parading along to the old Observer Building in Hastings town centre where a vintage clothing market was taking place. The procession was led by a New Orleans style jazz band.

The highlight of the weekend, for many, was the Hollywood Glamour Ball, held on Saturday night at the Masonic Hall in St Leonards.

The fun continued on Sunday morning with yoga and a ‘Sparkle’ swim on the beach at St Leonards.

Have you read? In pictures: Rare osprey spotted at Rye

Have you read? In 54 pictures: Hastings Pride celebrations

1 . Frock Up Friday procession from the Albion in Hastings Old Town on September 2 2023. Frock Up Friday procession from the Albion in Hastings Old Town on September 2 2023. Photo: JL

2 . Frock Up Friday procession from the Albion in Hastings Old Town on September 2 2023. Frock Up Friday procession from the Albion in Hastings Old Town on September 2 2023. Photo: JL

3 . Frock Up Friday procession from the Albion in Hastings Old Town on September 2 2023. Frock Up Friday procession from the Albion in Hastings Old Town on September 2 2023. Photo: JL