In 40 pictures: Staplecross holds its bonfire celebrations

Societies from across Sussex, including Hastings, Battle, Robertsbridge, Lewes and Rye, descended on the village to take part in the festivities. The procession was led by Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society in their distinctive black and white clown face-paint. The evening started with a junior procession ahead of the main event.
A long procession made its way to the playing field where a huge bonfire was lit and a spectacular firework display took place.
Pictures by Andrew Clifton.
