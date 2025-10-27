Sussex World Morning Update Monday 27 October, 2025

In 40 pictures: Staplecross holds its bonfire celebrations

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Oct 2025, 11:23 GMT
A procession of flaming torches moved through the lanes of Staplecross on Saturday for what is one of the most atmospheric events of the local bonfire season.

Societies from across Sussex, including Hastings, Battle, Robertsbridge, Lewes and Rye, descended on the village to take part in the festivities. The procession was led by Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society in their distinctive black and white clown face-paint. The evening started with a junior procession ahead of the main event.

A long procession made its way to the playing field where a huge bonfire was lit and a spectacular firework display took place.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire 2025. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

