Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.ukBexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk
Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

In 41 pictures: Bexhill Remembrance Day ceremony

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:26 BST
Young and old came together in Bexhill at the weekend when the town turned out to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Members of local youth organisations joined with veterans and councillors to lay wreaths and present colours at the war memorial on Bexhill seafront.

The event drew a large crowd of local people.

Among those attending and laying wreaths were the Bexhill Mayor, Bexhill MP Kieran Mullan and representatives from Bexhill Town Council and Rother District Council. members of the Bexhill Muslim community and a group of Ukrainian women living in Bexhill also laid wreaths.

The popular Bexhill Poppy Car was back in position on the seafront for the event.

A procession on the lower promenade, close to the De La Warr Pavilion, saw the Mayor taking the salute from veterans and local youth organisations.

Pictures by Lee Floyd.

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

1. Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk Photo: Lee Floyd

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

2. Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk Photo: Lee Floyd

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

3. Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk Photo: Lee Floyd

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

4. Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk

Bexhill Remembrance 2024. Photo by Lee Floyd: Leefloyd.co.uk Photo: Lee Floyd

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:BexhillMayorBexhill Town CouncilDe La Warr Pavilion
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice