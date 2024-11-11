In 41 pictures: Bexhill Remembrance Day ceremony

Members of local youth organisations joined with veterans and councillors to lay wreaths and present colours at the war memorial on Bexhill seafront.

The event drew a large crowd of local people.

Among those attending and laying wreaths were the Bexhill Mayor, Bexhill MP Kieran Mullan and representatives from Bexhill Town Council and Rother District Council. members of the Bexhill Muslim community and a group of Ukrainian women living in Bexhill also laid wreaths.

The popular Bexhill Poppy Car was back in position on the seafront for the event.

A procession on the lower promenade, close to the De La Warr Pavilion, saw the Mayor taking the salute from veterans and local youth organisations.

Pictures by Lee Floyd.

