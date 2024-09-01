The event started out as a Facebook group during lockdown, encouraging people to dress up on Fridays and share their photos online.

This year's festival theme was ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’, where participants dressed up in vintage glamorous fun circus style.

The first event at this year’s Frock Up Friday was a cabaret event at the old Observer building on Friday night (August 30).

People were encouraged to join in the colourful parade on Saturday through town, with those taking part taking it in turns on the people’s catwalk in Robertson Street.

There was also free entertainment for visitors and families.

People also had the chance to pop into the Frock up Friday Market at the old Observer building, where more than 20 vintage and maker stalls offered a wide array of clothes, accessories, jewellery and much more.

On Saturday evening the Grand Ball was held at the Masonic Hall in St Leonards, with the event being headlined by Mr B Gentleman Rhymer this year.

