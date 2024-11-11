In 45 pictures: Burning boat is highlight of Rye bonfire celebrations

Bonfire societies and drumming groups from across the county descended on the town to take part in a procession led by the Rye society.

Scorch, the bonfire society's popular fire breathing green dragon put in an appearance to delight the crowds. The procession left Tilling Green and followed its usual route through the streets and Landgate Arch before making its way to The Salts where the bonfire was lit and a fireworks display took place.

As is traditional for Rye, the bonfire was topped by an old boat that went up in flames. The tradition of burning boats in Rye goes back centuries and probably has its origins in the 14th century when the port town was frequently attacked by French raiding parties. When outnumbered, Ryers would burn their boats rather than let them be taken by the French.

In the 18th Century, the boat burning continued on bonfire night when blazing boats were dragged through the streets of the town.

The effigy this year took a swipe at the Government’s cut to winter fuel payments depicting a large Guy with the words ‘Penny for the O.A.P.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

