In 45 pictures: Hastings Pride event

A cloud burst, which had not been forecast, saw the procession being hit by torrential rain as it left the Stade, in the Old Town to make its way along the seafront.

But this failed to dampen the spirits of the revellers who enjoyed bright sunshine for the rest of the event.

The festival took place at The Oval from 12noon until 9pm, with performances. DJ’s and live music. There was a Youth Zone community tent and a wide range of delicious food served up by different Pride caterers.

Organiser Anton Burton-Windsor said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported this year and other years. This year has shown us more than any other just how special our local community is in coming together to create a safe, inclusive and wonderful event.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our Sponsors and to 247 Coaches and Taxis for stepping up as they did at the last minute to sponsor Pride and to all our supporters - we couldn’t do it without you.”

The event was attended by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and MP Helena Dollimore.

Pictures by Roberts PhotographicHave you read? West Hill Cafe set to re-open as part of new Hastings Castle project

Have you read? New retro sweet shop opens in Hastings town centre

1 . Hastings Pride 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pride 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Hastings Pride 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pride 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Hastings Pride 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pride 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts