In 46 pictures: Hastings Carnival Procession

The procession was culmination of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week that saw dozens of events taking place including the Pram Race, Crown Lane Bike Race and the Seaboot Race.

Local groups taking part included Bonfire, RX Morris, Hastings Coastal Twirlers, Hastings May Queen, Hastings and Rother YMCA, Section 5 Drummers, Ore W.I and the Tornado Twirl-Stars.

The carnival procession was followed with a firework display from the West Hill.

Keith Leech, from the Carnival Committee, said: “It was a fantastic procession with a great turn-out, helped by the good weather.”

All of the Carnival events raise money for local charities and good causes.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

