In 47 pictures: Bexhill Carnival

People lined the streets of Bexhill on Saturday when the town held its big carnival procession.

The fun started on the Friday night before carnival day with the free Party In The Park event at the Polegrove. There were live performances by Bexhill favourites The Rockitmen and Bhangra Smash Up

On Saturday, the colourful procession left Brockley Road led by Bhangra Smash Up. It made its way through the streets of the town, following a route along Marina and West Parade, finishing at The Polegrove where there were many stalls to browse and performances by Commercial Edge Dance, Dyamond Dance and Rising Stars singing group. There was also a traditional fun fair for people to enjoy.

People were entertained at the Polegrove on Saturday by the Bexhill Ukulele Group before the procession arrived.

Organisers said: “What a fabulous carnival procession. We were so pleased to see such a variety of entrants. Thank you to our deputy mayor Memish Huseyin - Independent Councillor for Old Town and Worsham for judging the procession. Thank you to everyone who joined us and supported us along the route.”

Best in show was Charters Ancaster Nursery and Forest School. First place motorised was Tots Play Bexhill and Hastings West and first place in the walking category was Hastings Coastal Twirlers.

Also taking part in the procession were Raven Drummers and historic Hastings trolley bus Happy Harold.

Other events during Carnival week, in the build up to the big procession, included a fund raising boot sale, a dog show, carnival quiz and a football tournament.

Volunteers from Jesus Loves Bexhill and Bexhill Environmental Group picked up litter at the Polegrove on Friday night and on Saturday during the day.

Carnival sponsors included Bexhill Town Council, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, Parker and Son Building and Hastings Direct.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

