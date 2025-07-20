A huge parade was held in town where crowds joined in the fun.

There was also live music and various pirate-themed activities.

The Shipwreck Museum took part, offering visitors a chance to learn about the HMS Anne, a ship that hunted Barbary pirates.

Sunday saw the big pirate procession and an afternoon of live music on The Stade in the Old Town.

The procession formed up at Robertson Street from 11.15am and set off along the seafront toward the Old Town at noon.

There were pirate-themed activities across the whole weekend.

On Friday evening (July 18), people had the chance to dress up and take part in the Tavern Treasure Trail around Old Town pubs.

There was also an evening of shanties and songs from the sea at the Official Pirate Day Ball on Saturday (July 19) at East Hastings Angling Club in the Old Town to raise funds for Pirate Day.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Hastings Pirate Day 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts