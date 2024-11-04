In 50 pictures: Sussex town that holds the oldest bonfire celebrations in England

Battle held its biggest night of the year on Saturday when the annual bonfire celebrations took place.

The town has the earliest currently known record of an organised bonfire celebration, dating back to 1646 when St Marys Church allocated 2 shillings and 6 pence in funds for gunpowder treason rejoicing. Since then Battel Bonfire Boyes have proudly upheld the tradition.

It was helped by the fact that Battle had its own gunpowder mill. In around 1676 Church Warden John Hammond turned the Peppering Eye Watermill into a gunpowder mill. It was believed to have been the first gunpowder mill in Battle and the town went on to be known as the finest gunpowder makers in England, supplying even the Royal Navy with gunpowder, along with Oak and other timbers. This remained open until 1874 when the Duke of Cleveland Refused to renew the licence to make gunpowder.

Easy access to gunpowder led to a craze for making powerful home-made fireworks, the most famous of which was The Battle Rouser. This became so notorious that it was banned by the Home Office in the 1950’s.

Last Saturday evening saw the High Street become a river of fire as bonfire societies from across the county took part in the big procession which culminated with a giant bonfire on the green outside Battle Abbey and a spectacular firework display.

This year’s bonfire effigy took aim at potholes and the economy, featuring a stretch of road with the slogan ‘A bumpy road ahead’.

Bonfire celebrations got underway much earlier in the day with church bells signalling the arrival of ‘The Oldest Guy in the World’ on the Abbey Green at 10am accompanied by Saxon Warriors and a children’s procession.

Battle’s Guy has a pear-wood head, carved from a local tree in 1795. The Guy features in the procession each year, with the body being burned but the head retained for the following year.

At 10.30am, there was the judging of the Children’s Guy and Fancy Dress Competition on the Abbey Green.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

