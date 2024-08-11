In 57 pictures: Hastings Carnival Pram Race

The annual event is one of the highlights of Old Town Carnival week and usually attracts big crowds. Teams in fancy dress take their decorated prams to pubs around the Old Town collecting money for local charities and good causes.

This year’ s event attracted more than 40 entries. Keith Leech, from the carnival committee, said: “It was a fantastic event as usual but the number of spectators were down due to false rumours being circulated that the event was cancelled because of the planned far right action in Hastings.”

The Hastings Old Town Carnival takes place on Saturday August 11 setting off from the Stade at 5pm and following a route along the seafront and through the streets of the Old Town.

1 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Pram Race. Photo by Frank Copper. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2024: Pram Race. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

