The theme for this year was Into the Wild, which aimed to ‘celebrate the natural world’, with entries dedicated to animals, birds, sea creatures and flora and fauna.

The procession began at Fisherman’s Green at 2pm and ended at the Wish Tower slopes.

A smaller procession through the town centre also took place, starting at 11.30am, winding its way from the Enterprise Centre to Victoria Place, where the fun continued with a street party from 4pm to 8pm.

1 . Eastbourne Carnival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Carnival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Eastbourne Carnival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Carnival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Eastbourne Carnival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Carnival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673