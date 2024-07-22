In 70 pictures: Hastings Pirate Day creates amazing spectacle

By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:47 GMT
Pirates took over Hastings on Sunday for what has become one the most colourful events in the town’s calendar

The event got underway at noon when hundreds of people dressed up as pirates to take part in grand procession along the sea front to the Old Town, which featured drumming groups and an appearance from one of the Hastings giants.

People travelled from miles around to join in the fun. The Stade open space was packed as people enjoyed live bands performing sea shanties and nautical themed music. There was an amazing atmosphere in the Old Town with street performers in George street and pirates taking over every pub. Many of the pubs were also providing live entertainment and offering rum-based cocktails.

Many Old Town residents got into the spirit and added to the atmosphere by decorating their homes and flying the Jolly Roger pirate flag.

Pirate Day has been a popular and colourful local event since 2009 and Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

