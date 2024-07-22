In 70 pictures: Hastings Pirate Day is set to create an amazing spectacle

Here are 70 pictures of last year’s event to get you in the mood for the big weekend.
Hundreds of people are expected to dress up as pirates to take part in grand procession along the sea front to the Old Town, which will feature drumming groups and an appearance from one of the Hastings giants.
The Stade open space will be packed on Sunday July 20 as people enjoy live bands performing sea shanties and nautical themed music.
Pirate Day has been a popular and colourful local event since 2009 and Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
