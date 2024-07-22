In 70 pictures: Hastings Pirate Day is set to create an amazing spectacle

By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Pirates are set to take over Hastings on July 19 and 20 for what has become one the most colourful events in the town’s calendar

Here are 70 pictures of last year’s event to get you in the mood for the big weekend.

Hundreds of people are expected to dress up as pirates to take part in grand procession along the sea front to the Old Town, which will feature drumming groups and an appearance from one of the Hastings giants.

The Stade open space will be packed on Sunday July 20 as people enjoy live bands performing sea shanties and nautical themed music.

Pirate Day has been a popular and colourful local event since 2009 and Hastings still holds the world record, previously held by Penzance, for the most pirates in one place.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Pirate Day 2024 in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:PiratesOld TownHastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice