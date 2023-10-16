In 75 pictures: Hastings Bonfire celebrations

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society provided an explosive highlight to Hastings Week on Saturday night when the town held its bonfire celebrations.

Bonfire societies and drumming groups from across the county took part in a torch-lit procession through the streets of the town before arriving on the beach opposite Pelham Place where a huge bonfire was lit and a spectacular firework display took place.

The event is one of the biggest on the town’s calendar and attracted huge crowds along the length of the whole route which stretched from the pier to the Old Town.

The effigy this year highlighted the state of our roads, with two cartoon traffic cones bemoaning that Sussex is the county of potholes. Many commented on the fireworks display with some saying it was the best ever. Last year’s aerial fireworks had to be cancelled due to the high winds.

The bonfire society was collecting for local good causes and charities.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

