In 95 Pictures: Eastbourne Carnival 2025

Despite the weather starting off a bit damp, it soon dried up and did not affect the mood or the carnival atmosphere, though it was pretty windy on the seafront.

This year's theme was "Celebrations of the World" after 2024's very colourful "Into the Wild" event.

The organisers, Eastbourne Carnival CIC, said that for this year's procession, they want the community to get excited and creative about the beauty of some of the most spectacular events from across the globe. "The procession allows entrants to get inspiration from carnivals, festivities, and parades to create marvellous, colourful costumes."

Mina O'Brien, Chair of Eastbourne Carnival CIC, said: “Everyone has worked incredibly hard to make this year’s carnival a success. This is a whole of community event and this year we celebrated the world. We were delighted to welcome back our Latin entrants, and guests from Dortmund Carnival for the first time this year.

“The Committee is very grateful to everyone who has contributed to the carnival: our sponsors, partners, suppliers and local businesses helping us with various aspects of the event organisation.”

Mina added: “A special thank you goes to Lightning Fibre, Arts Council England, Chalk Cliff Trust, Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, The Best of Eastbourne, Seahaven FM, Media Attention, The View Hotel, Bourne Free, Custard, Eastbourne Borough Market, Mativus, Elite Medical, and to all that have contributed to the event. We thank you all.”

The newly elected mayor, councillor Margaret Bannister, officially launched the day at 11:45am with a small gathering at Bankers Corner.

The mayor said: “This is my second event (after being elected). I'm very excited because the costumes look wonderful and events like this are so important for the community because it just brings everybody together and it brings people into the town and boosts the economy amongst the businesses.”

The main parade started at Fishermen’s Green at 2pm and then marched towards the Wish Tower Slopes. Spectators lined both sides of the road along the route as the procession danced and drummed its way past them, lifting everybody’s moods under a cloudy and blustery sky.

Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "The carnival team work hard all year round to put on an incredible event.

"The carnival brings together our communities and showcases the best of the town whilst also hosting groups from across the UK, and indeed, this year, a large contingent from across the world, making it a truly international event. My thanks to the incredible carnival team."

After the main procession, a street party at Bankers Corner, with DJs playing a selection of music to keep people in the party spirit, took place from 4:30pm.

Over 60 entrants participated this year, including members of the Dortmund Carnival, who brought over their Carnival Prince and Princess and 40 band members.

Eastbourne Carnival CIC is a community interest company with directors and a committee of volunteers. Most of the committee has been involved with the carnival since it returned in 2011 after a 20-year absence.

1 . Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Photo: Justin Lycett

2 . Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Photo: Justin Lycett

3 . Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Photo: Justin Lycett

4 . Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Eastbourne Carnival 2025. Launch of the carnival at Bankers Corner before the main event. Pic JL. Photo: Justin Lycett