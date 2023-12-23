Burning the Clocks 2023 went ahead in Brighton on Thursday evening, December 21, despite concerns about strong winds.

It was estimated that around 2,000 people came out to see the spectacular annual event.

A Burning the Clocks spokesperson said on the group’s Facebook page: “What an incredible Burning the Clocks. Thank you to everyone who came out to make it an exceptional evening. We are so grateful to our creative loving and remarkable city.”

They also asked people to make a donation to the event so it can return in 2024. Visit donorbox.org/website-donations-76.

Burning the Clocks is held on December 21 by Same Sky. It marks the shortest day of the year and local people are encouraged to make their own paper and willow lanterns for a parade through the city before they burn them on a bonfire. Photographer Eddie Mitchell sent this newspaper some brilliant pictures from this year’s event.

