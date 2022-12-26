Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: Boxing Day hunt back in Lewes High Street

Crowds gathered in Lewes High Street this morning (Boxing Day, December 26) for the annual Southdown and Eridge Foxhounds meet.

By Lawrence Smith
3 hours ago

The trail-hunting event started at 11am outside the White Hart Hotel and saw riders and their hounds parading through the town before their trail hunt.

Trail-hunting involves the laying of a scent across the country, which a pack of hounds then search for and follow. Find out more here.

1. Boxing Day hunt back in Lewes

Crowds gathered in Lewes High Street on Boxing Day (December 26, 2022) for the annual Southdown and Eridge Foxhounds meet. Photos courtesy of sussex.news

Photo: Sussex News / Daniel Moon

