In photos: Burgess Hill Bonfire Night 2023 offers fiery fun for Mid Sussex families

Burgess Hill’s spectacular Bonfire Night took place at the weekend becoming one of the earliest events in the country.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:59 BST

The colourful evening took place on Saturday, September 30, boasting a big fireworks display, a bonfire and a funfair full of carnival rides.

A Burgess Hill Bonfire Society spokesperson said: “What can we say but ‘wow, wow, wow!’ Burgess Hill you did us proud.”

The event started at 3pm with the judging of Build a Guy at Benson’s Fair, Fairfield Recreation Ground. At 6.30pm there was a Remembrance Service at Crescent Way, followed by Tar Barrel Drag Racing in Church Road and the visiting societies’ costume judging in Cyprus Road car park. At 7.30pm the first procession made its way from Crescent Way to Station Road and at 8.30pm the Grand Procession travelled from Station Road to Fairfield Recreation ground.

The spectacular fireworks display and bonfire delighted onlookers at 9.45pm.

Take a look at our gallery below. More pictures will be added as they come in.

