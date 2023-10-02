The event started at 3pm with the judging of Build a Guy at Benson’s Fair, Fairfield Recreation Ground. At 6.30pm there was a Remembrance Service at Crescent Way, followed by Tar Barrel Drag Racing in Church Road and the visiting societies’ costume judging in Cyprus Road car park. At 7.30pm the first procession made its way from Crescent Way to Station Road and at 8.30pm the Grand Procession travelled from Station Road to Fairfield Recreation ground.