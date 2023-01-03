She said: “Well lit up roads were Station Road, The Wickets, Hestia Place and Larkspur and more. But the overall Neighbours winners, who have won before, were Orchard Road Crescent. (sorry no photo). They have won the Cathy Barnett Cup.”

Cathy said several houses had the ‘wow factor’ this year: “These were Cherry Close, Condor Way, The Acorns, Bramble Gardens. Some, like St. Peters Road and Crescent Road were collecting funds for local charities and playing music for the local children to dance to. The winner of the Jo Toase Trophy for best individual was judged as The Holt, also past winners, whose display was so ‘Christmassy’ and even included a Nativity display for townspeople to look at.”