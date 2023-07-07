Burgess Hill Marching Youth dazzled London last weekend while performing alongside the Royal Marines and youth bands from across the country.

BHMY had been invited to take part in the inaugural London Tattoo at the ExCeL, London, on Saturday, July 1, followed by a parade and Drum Battle at Hampton Court on Sunday, July 2.

Members of the 45-strong band travelled to the capital early on Saturday for rehearsals and workshops led by musicians from The Royal Marines Band.

These workshops focused on the music for a massed finale in the evening, conducted by Director of Music Major Ian Davies.

Bandmaster Claire Stacey said: “Our performance went really well. The band pulled out all the stops to make it the best it could possibly be, and we are really proud of them all. The audience clearly it and we had a great response from them. The display was varied with music from The Mandalorian, Cold Play, The Piano, Slum Dog Millionaire and The Avengers.”

Some 600 musicians took part in the finale, alongside: The Royal Marines Band, Medina Marching Band IW, Brentwood Imperial Youth Band, Hertfordshire Showband, and the Pride of the Southland band from Tennessee USA. The finale cast marched on to National Emblem and also played ‘Norwegian Pirate’ by Thomas Bergersen, ‘Prelude’ and ‘Sunset’ before marching off to ‘Colonel Bogey’ by Kenneth Alford.

The band travelled again on Sunday morning. BHMY marched in parade with other bands through the gardens of Hampton Court Palace, treating the crowds to ‘Sweet Caroline’, ‘YMCA’, and ‘Firework’, as well as a couple of drum pieces and tuned percussion tunes. After the parade, the drum section took part in the Drum Battle, reaching the semi-finals and receiving compliments from Major Ian Davies.

Bandmaster Claire Stacey the band was visited by long-time supporters Doreen and Roy, otherwise known as Nanny Band and Grandad Band. She said: “It was extra special to have them at the Palace watching us as it’s been a while since they have been able to watch. Nanny Band absolutely loved it and was so happy to be there.”

She continued: “The whole weekend was incredible, and I am so pleased that we were able to give our band members the opportunity to take part. It has cost a fortune and we now need to build our funds back up, but it was worth every penny to see the kids enjoy performing so much. All the hard work came together in exactly the right way. I couldn’t be prouder.

“We will shortly say goodbye to a few members who are off to pastures new after a long time in the band. They will be missed but we wish them all the very best for the next chapter in their lives.”

Claire thanked the behind-the-scenes team who helped alter, make and wash uniforms. These included: Connie Hughes, Pauline Bruce, Angelika Hajdecka, Val Whitehead and Ron Whitehead.

BHMY continues to recruit new members and is available to perform at local events. Visit www.bhmy.org.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Burgess Hill Marching Youth BHMY during their performance at the ExCeL, London Photo: TBLS Imagery

2 . Burgess Hill Marching Youth BHMY waiting to go on the stage at ExCeL, London Photo: TBLS Imagery

3 . Burgess Hill Marching Youth BHMY during the parade at Hampton Court Photo: TBLS Imagery

4 . Burgess Hill Marching Youth The LBW cast outside Hampton Court Photo: Contributed

Next Page Page 1 of 2