Burgess Hill Town Council and The Kings Church joined forces last week to provide two Family Fun Sessions for 40 families of children with SEND (special education needs and disabilities).

The event, which took place on Tuesday, August 8, offered activities run by Kings Church volunteers, including straw rockets and keyring making.

Burgess Hill Youth provided sand art, Circus Allstars had a circus area and tightrope and there was an inflatable disco dome with lights and music.

The event was sponsored by The Budding Foundation who also donated seeds, pot and compost for a salad seed planting activity.

Budding Foundation founder Clive Gravett said: “I am really pleased we were able to support these events. I attended the session on Tuesday afternoon and was very impressed with the activities and substantial effort put in by the volunteers. The children were certainly enjoying and learning from their participation.”

People can find out more about events organized by Burgess Hill Town Council by registering for a mailing list at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/events-mailing-list.

Others providing support and information to families at the event included: Carers Support, Jenny Makaton, Early Help, Barnardo’s and West Sussex Library. The library also provided a sensory story time, which was supported by Makaton by Jenny. ‘It’s a Kids World’ were at the second session with a selection of sensory and fidget toys that families could buy.

1 . Family Fun Sessions Burgess Hill Town Council and The Kings Church provided two Family Fun Sessions for families of children with special education needs and disabilities Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

2 . Family Fun Sessions Burgess Hill Town Council and The Kings Church provided two Family Fun Sessions for families of children with special education needs and disabilities Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

3 . Family Fun Sessions Burgess Hill Town Council and The Kings Church provided two Family Fun Sessions for families of children with special education needs and disabilities Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

4 . Family Fun Sessions Burgess Hill Town Council and The Kings Church provided two Family Fun Sessions for families of children with special education needs and disabilities Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

Next Page Page 1 of 2