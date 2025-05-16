This year’s huge event took place on Sunday, April 27,when more than 500 cyclists packed into the town centre early in the morning for the start of the challenge.

The chosen local charities were Time4Children and KSS, the local Air Ambulance charity. They received their donations on Monday, May 12, at Haywards Heath Town Hall.

A spokesperson for the event said on Facebook: “It was a pleasure to present cheques to two local charities at the presentation evening.”

They said: “The money was raised by the very successful and popular Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride held in April which was organised by the Haywards Heath Town Team in partnership with the Rotary Club of Cuckfield Lindfield and Haywards Heath.”

The Haywards Heath Town Team and the Rotary Club thanked all of the riders, marshals, volunteers, sponsors, Haywards Heath Town Council and Nice Work for being involved in the event’s success. Sponsors this year included: Thakeham, Sweep Tech, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding. Organisers have also thanked Steve Trice and Haywards Heath Town Council Team, as well as the Rotary Club.

1 . JPMTnews-16-05-25-haywards heath bike ride 3-SSXupload.JPG Time4Children received a cheque for £7,000 Photo: Haywards Heath Town Team

2 . JPMTnews-16-05-25-haywards heath bike ride-SSXupload.JPG The charities received their cheques on Monday, May 12 Photo: Haywards Heath Town Team

3 . JPMTnews-16-05-25-haywards heath bike ride 4-SSXupload.JPG The presentation took place at Haywards Heath Town Hall Photo: Haywards Heath Town Team